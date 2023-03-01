CACI International and Penn State Research Lab Expand Footprint in Reston

CACI International and the Applied Research Laboratory at Penn State are both expanding their presence in Reston Station’s Commerce District.

Comstock, the owner and developer behind the majority of the Reston, Va., neighborhood, is currently building out and renovating the new tenant spaces, both located at 11400 Commerce Park Drive.

CACI International is a software development, cybersecurity, systems engineering and data analytics company. The company inked a 10-year, 41,000-square-foot lease at CMC 4, part of six buildings in the Commerce District. CACI also has its headquarters nearby at 12021 Sunset Hills Road.

The Applied Research Laboratory at Penn State, a specialized research unit, is relocating from its current location at 1850 Centennial Park Drive in Reston to a new 34,560-square-foot space at CMC 5 later this year.

“We’re delighted they’ve expanded their footprint in our Reston Station neighborhood, and we look forward to having them move into their new spaces,” Tim Steffan, chief operating officer of Comstock, told Commercial Observer. “We are thrilled to build out the newly designed, modernized office spaces.”

Comstock is transforming the Commerce District, located adjacent to the Wiehle-Reston East Metro station, from a 1990s-era office park into a highly amenitized, mixed-use, transit-oriented development.

Covering approximately 80 acres, spanning the Dulles Toll Road, Reston Station is one of the largest developments of this scale in the mid-Atlantic region. It will include 1.3 million square feet of office space, in addition to housing, retail and open space.

