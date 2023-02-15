Olgam Life Setting Up 11K-SF Donation Center in Flatbush

Olgam Life will open a new plasma donation center this summer in Flatbush, Brooklyn.

The company inked a 10-year deal for 11,200 square feet on part of the ground floor and entire second floor of 1584 Flatbush Avenue between Avenue H and Nostrand Avenue, said Augenbaum Realty’s Josh Augenbaum, who represented Olgam and landlord Bawabeh Brothers in the lease.

Asking rent was $50 per square foot, Augenbaum said.

Olgam took the space from a closed Modell’s Sporting Goods store, in a second deal for Olgam to renovate one of the bankrupt sporting retailer’s former outposts into a plasma donation center. It also plans to open a center in the former Modell’s at 135 East 125th Street in Harlem as part of Olgam’s expansion plans for the city in the next few years.

The plasma donation center was drawn to 1584 Flatbush because of its location on a busy thoroughfare and its elevators, which will provide donors with easy access to the second floor, Augenbaum said.

“It was the high density of this area, the exposure with the wraparound signage, and the exposure with co-tenants Target, Aldi and Applebee’s across the street [that attracted Olgam],” Augenbaum said.

Other tenants at the two-story retail building include beauty products store Feel Beauty Supply, supplement chain The Vitamin Shoppe and optometrists Flatbush Optical.

Representatives for Bawabeh Brothers and Olgam did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

