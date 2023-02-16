NY Laser Outlet Bringing 13K-SF Shop to the Garment District

By February 16, 2023 3:22 pm
240 West 37th Street
240 West 37th Street. PHOTO: PropertyShark

This storefront will have “frickin’ laser beams!”

Medical laser distributor NYLO Aesthetics is expanding its retail footprint in Manhattan, having signed a 13,000-square-foot lease at Sioni Group’s 240 West 37th Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

An affiliate of NY Laser Outlet, NYLO plans a March 1 move to the Garment District location after it closed on a 15-year lease, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. Asking rent was $55 per square foot. 

Sioni Group could not be reached for comment. LSL AdvisorsDaniel Lolai, Joel Kubie and Eric Siegel brokered both sides of the deal. Lolai declined to comment.

The deal comes two months after NYLO signed a lease for 11,700 square feet at 65 West 65th Street, the source said.

Other retail tenants in 240 West 37th Street, between Seventh and Eighth avenues, include Flash Lab Skin & Laser and Color Lab NYC, both skin care clinics with the latter specializing in cosmetic tattooing and tattoo removal.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

