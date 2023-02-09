Capitol Crossing, a 2.2 million-square-foot mixed-use development in Washington, D.C., has signed five new office tenants so far in 2023.

Spanning three city blocks, the Capitol Crossing office development consists of 200 Massachusetts Avenue, a 414,000-square-foot building completed in 2018; and a 559,000-square-foot building at 250 Massachusetts Avenue, which opened in 2019.

Strategic Marketing Initiatives, a marketing company, inked approximately 13,000 square feet at 200 Massachusetts and will move in this spring.

The other four leases, all to take root at the same building, were signed by the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, the National Hydropower Association, the International Code Council, and consulting firm Sustainable Strategies DC. Each of the leases was for roughly 4,000 square feet.

Capitol Crossing is now approximately 90 percent leased.

Property Group Partners developed the property with financial backing from W.R. Berkley Corporation. Late last year, control of the project was shifted to the wholly owned subsidiary Capitol Crossing Advisors LLC, with George Cantrell as its president.

“Capitol Crossing offers the right mix of what employers and employees are looking for in office space today — great locations with excellent regional access and multi-modal transportation options, as well as best-in-class amenities in the building and the neighborhood,” Cantrell previously told Commercial Observer.

The second phase of the development will offer additional retail, a residential building and a hotel. When the entire Capitol Crossing development is complete, it will consist of 1.9 million square feet of office, 62,000 square feet of retail and a 180,000-square-foot hotel.

The development is at the intersection of the District’s Capitol Hill and East End neighborhoods.

JLL represented the landlord in all of the leases. It was unclear who represented the tenants.

Requests for comment to ownership and the tenants were not immediately returned.

