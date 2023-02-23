Abercrombie & Fitch to Open New Outpost in Flatiron

Abercrombie & Fitch is headed to the Flatiron District, Commercial Observer has learned.

The casual clothing retailer inked a five-year deal to open its second Manhattan store, taking 6,750 square feet at 139 Fifth Avenue between East 20th and East 21st streets, according to landlord Thor Equities. Thor did not immediately disclose the asking rent.

Abercrombie will take over the space from Under Armour — which signed a short-term deal for the space in January — in August. It’s unclear when Abercrombie plans to open its doors.

The retailer will expand from its one other Manhattan location, at 720 Fifth Avenue in Midtown, as it continues to recover from the pandemic.

Abercrombie furloughed 1,166 New York City retail workers in 2020 when it shuttered its stores after the pandemic began. But the company rebranded last year, embracing more inclusive sizing and styles, and ended 2022 with a strong holiday shopping season, The Street reported.

The clothing store landed on the space for its second Manhattan storefront because of the Flatiron District’s shopping scene, Jack J. Sitt, executive vice president of Thor, said in a statement.

Thor handled the lease in-house. It was not immediately clear if Abercrombie used a broker in the deal, and a spokesperson for the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.