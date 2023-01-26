Sandbox VR Bringing ‘Holodecks’ to The Boro in Tysons

Sandbox VR, a virtual reality gaming company, has signed a 7,200-square-foot lease in The Boro, a mixed-use neighborhood in Tysons, Va.

The development is being built by a joint venture between The Meridian Group (TMG) and Akridge.

In April, The Boro announced plans to deliver an additional 160,000 square feet of

retail space as part of its Phase II expansion, on top of the existing 255,000 square feet of retail

space in Phase I. Future development plans also include up to 610,000 square feet of new residences and open-air green space.

“Tysons is one of the largest areas for office and retail in the country — close in proximity to

Washington, D.C., with easy access by car or Metro,” David Friedman, vice president of global real estate for Sandbox VR, told Commercial Observer, explaining the company’s interest in opening in the mixed-use lifestyle and entertainment center.

Sandbox VR will operate at 1656 Silver Hill Drive, and feature four private rooms for virtual reality gameplay called “holodecks,” in which groups of up to six players will explore virtual worlds. Equipped with a virtual reality headset, a haptic vest, a backpack and motion sensors on the wrists and ankles, players can have interactive experiences using patented motion-tracking technology that captures the movements of a player’s entire body.

The facility will open this summer, joining tenants such as Whole Foods and Showplace Icon Theater, and restaurants Circa and El Bebe.

The Boro is close to both the Greensboro and Spring Hill Metro stations along the new Silver Line, adjacent to Route 7, Westpark and Greensboro Drives.

Phase II of The Boro is currently under construction and slated to open in 2025.

Ed Crilley and David Ward at H&R Retail represented the landlord in the deal, while Amy Maclaren and Lance Marine of CBRE represented the tenant.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.