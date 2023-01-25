Renewable energy developer Invenergy will light up new, 7,187-square-foot offices at the Starrett-Lehigh Building.

Invenergy signed a lease for its first New York City outpost at 601 West 26th Street to house its project teams, Crain’s New York Business first reported. Landlord RXR and Invenergy did not disclose the terms of the transaction.

The deal adds to Chicago-based Invenergy’s regional offices in Ithaca and Buffalo, N.Y. The NYC location will help the firm manage its major state projects, including an offshore wind development in the Atlantic Ocean and Clean Path New York, a $11 billion plan to connect upstate and Canadian renewable energy to New York City.

“This office marks an exciting new chapter for Invenergy as we continue to increase our operational footprint in New York,” Mark Weprin, Invenergy’s vice president of government affairs in New York, said in a statement. “We see tremendous potential in the region to make a sizable impact creating green jobs, improving public health and powering local economies with emission-free energy.”

In April, Invenergy scored state approval for its 175-mile long Clean Path New York transmission line, which will bring 3,800 megawatts of electricity generated by solar and wind power to Astoria, Queens, when completed in 2027. And Invenergy’s offshore wind project Leading Light Wind will generate another 2,000 megawatts of energy when it wraps in 2030, according to the Bureau of Ocean Management.

CBRE’s Mary Ann Tighe, Sacha Zarba, Evan Haskell, Jeffrey Fischer, Joseph D’Apice, Ben Joseph and Hayden Pascal represented RXR. A CBRE spokesperson declined to comment. It was not immediately clear who handled the lease for Invenergy.

Other tenants at the building between 11th and 12th avenues include Ralph Lauren, Canada Goose and Under Armour.

