Pet Insurance Firm Pumpkin Signs in Chelsea 

Pumpkin Insurance Services, a healthcare insurance firm and preventative care supplier for pets, inked a deal for offices at 251 West 30th Street in Chelsea, Commercial Observer has learned.

SEE ALSO: Icahn School of Medicine Signs for 12K SF on UES

The company signed a three-year lease for 3,987 square feet on half of the building’s ninth floor, according to information from the landlord. Asking rent was $58 per square foot.

The 16-story property, located between Seventh and Eighth Avenues, is owned by HSP Real Estate Group and Marciano Investment Group.

“Pumpkin is a leader in a rapidly growing category that provides wellness and healthcare insurance for pets, along with preventative care supplies, such as flea and tick medication,” said John Monaco, executive vice president of leasing at HSP. “We anticipate their new workplace, which is surrounded by light and air, will be conducive to the firm’s continued growth and success.”

The landlord was represented in-house by Monaco as well as by Newmark Knight Frank’s Billy Cohen, Jared Winter and J.D. Cohen. The tenant was represented by Owen Reda of SquareFoot.

Pumpkin will join tenants including Sinequa, Cloudflare, Jupiter Intelligence, Primary, and global architecture firm Greenberg Farrow. Building amenities include a lounge, a workout room, and bike storage.