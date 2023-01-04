Northwell Health Takes 42K SF at Long Island City’s 1 Court Square

Health care giant Northwell Health is growing its footprint in Long Island City, Queens.

Northwell inked a more than 10-year deal for 42,000 square feet at Savanna’s 1 Court Square, with plans to open a 3,400-square-foot urgent care facility on the ground floor and offices on the entire third and fourth floors, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. Asking rent was $50 per square foot, the source said.

The health care provider will move into the 53-story tower later this year, expanding its Long Island City presence. Northwell’s footprint already includes its nearby pediatrics center at 2-20 50th Avenue and obstetrics and gynecology units at 2-24 50th Avenue, according to the source and Northwell’s website.

“We are excited to be expanding our patient-centered services in Long Island City,” Kevin Beiner, a senior vice president at Northwell, said in a statement. “This site is further evidence of our commitment to bring high-quality care close to home for the communities we serve.”

Northwell will take over the space from Citigroup, which moved out of the tower that once bore its logo in 2020 after its 400,000-square-foot lease expired, the LIC Post reported. Amazon originally pledged to rent 1 million square feet in the building for its New York City headquarters before leaving Savanna in the lurch when it very publicly backed out of the deal in 2019.

But Savanna has since scored some major tenants at 1 Court Square, including the New York City School Construction Authority, health care company Centene and cable network provider Altice USA.

“The addition of a major health care provider helps achieve a key goal in the redevelopment of the retail annex at 1 Court Square, which is to provide an array of uses geared toward the needs of both local neighborhood residents and workers in the office tower,” Savanna’s Brian Reiver said in a statement.

JLL’s Mitchell Konsker, Clark Finney, Daniel Turkewitz, Andrew Coe and Lance Yasinsky handled the deal for the landlord. Colliers’ Darren Leiderman represented the tenant. Liederman and a spokesperson for JLL declined to comment.

