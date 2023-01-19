Dance Academy Relocating to Glen Burnie’s Cromwell Business Park

Artistic Movement Academy of Dance, a program offering dance instruction and classes for students as young as 18 months, has inked a 6,135-square-foot lease at Cromwell Business Park, a 165-acre business community in Glen Burnie, Md.

St. John Properties is the owner, having acquired the property in 1996.

The dance academy, owned by Josh and Ashley Hardy, is relocating from Burwood Village Center, where it was in a 4,500-square-foot space.

“A prime priority was to remain in the Linthicum area because of our strong network of existing students and other relationships, and Josh and I are both from here and extremely familiar with the region,” Ashley Hardy told Commercial Observer. “Cromwell Business Park represented the perfect real estate solution given the tremendous location, ideal space size, simplicity of buildout, free parking and proximity to major highways and amenities.”

Located at 890 Airport Park Road, the single-story building was built in 1990 and consists of 41,938 square feet of R&D space. The site features 16-foot ceiling heights, rear dock loading and free surface parking.

Cromwell Business Park consists of 22 buildings comprising nearly 1 million square feet of flex, office, warehouse and retail space. The park is less than two miles from Maryland Route 100 and BWI Airport, and 10 miles from Baltimore.

Other retail tenants include Starbucks, 7-Eleven, Royal Farms, Subway and a number of other restaurants.

St. John Properties plans to construct two additional retail buildings totaling more than 20,000 square feet within Cromwell Business Park in the near future.

Lacey Johannson of St. John Properties represented the landlord in the lease, while Matt Haas and Ana Henrich of JLL represented the client.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.