Absolute Power Fitness Opening 10K-SF Location in Bushwick

By January 13, 2023 10:58 am
reprints
The large, four-story loft-style office building at 49 Wyckoff Avenue in Bushwick, Brooklyn.
49 Wyckoff Avenue. Photo: PropertyShark

A 9,500-square-foot gym will open in March in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

Absolute Power Fitness inked a 15-year-deal to debut its second Brooklyn location in the lower level of 49 Wyckoff Avenue between Starr Street and Willoughby Avenue, according to Olmsted Real Estate’s Josh Sloan, who represented landlord Wykoff Sp in the lease.

SEE ALSO: Brooklyn Office Leasing Spikes 91 Percent Between Third and Fourth Quarter

Asking rents were between $32 and $40 per square foot, according to Sloan and tenant broker BH Realty’s Aryeh Vilinsky.

Absolute Power jumped on the space because many of its clients at its Williamsburg outpost at 750 Grand Street live in Bushwick and wanted a closer, locally-owned gym option, Absolute Power co-owner Miguel Jaguande said. 

“From what we understand, [our clients] were not happy with the gym options over there,” Jaguande said. “We’re friendlier. We do things a little bit differently.”

Plus, Sloan wanted to bring in a business that would benefit neighborhood residents and the four-story building’s tenants, including Cocoon Coworking and video production company The Goondocks, he said.

“We were looking for good uses that satisfied the community’s needs and could be mainstays for a long time,” Sloan said. “There’s no real large gym tenant [here] for people who are in a middle age group or who are fitness oriented.”

A representative for Wykoff Sp, a firm tied to Brooklyn landlord Joel Schwartz, did not respond to a request for comment.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.

, , , , , , , ,
An aerial view of Downtown Brooklyn.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Brooklyn Office Leasing Spikes 91 Percent Between Third and Fourth Quarter

By Mark Hallum
100 Avenue of the Americas
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Hedge Fund Two Sigma Keeping 265K-SF 100 Avenue of the Americas Offices

By Nicholas Rizzi
CENTRAL VALLEY, NY - NOVEMBER 17: A person carries an Under Armour bag at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets shopping mall on November 17, 2019 in Central Valley, New York. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Corbis via Getty Images)
Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Under Armour Opening 7K-SF Store at Thor Equities’ 139 Fifth Avenue

By Mark Hallum