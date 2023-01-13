Absolute Power Fitness Opening 10K-SF Location in Bushwick

A 9,500-square-foot gym will open in March in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

Absolute Power Fitness inked a 15-year-deal to debut its second Brooklyn location in the lower level of 49 Wyckoff Avenue between Starr Street and Willoughby Avenue, according to Olmsted Real Estate’s Josh Sloan, who represented landlord Wykoff Sp in the lease.

Asking rents were between $32 and $40 per square foot, according to Sloan and tenant broker BH Realty’s Aryeh Vilinsky.

Absolute Power jumped on the space because many of its clients at its Williamsburg outpost at 750 Grand Street live in Bushwick and wanted a closer, locally-owned gym option, Absolute Power co-owner Miguel Jaguande said.

“From what we understand, [our clients] were not happy with the gym options over there,” Jaguande said. “We’re friendlier. We do things a little bit differently.”

Plus, Sloan wanted to bring in a business that would benefit neighborhood residents and the four-story building’s tenants, including Cocoon Coworking and video production company The Goondocks, he said.

“We were looking for good uses that satisfied the community’s needs and could be mainstays for a long time,” Sloan said. “There’s no real large gym tenant [here] for people who are in a middle age group or who are fitness oriented.”

A representative for Wykoff Sp, a firm tied to Brooklyn landlord Joel Schwartz, did not respond to a request for comment.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.