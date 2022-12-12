Tattoo Shop Live By The Sword Opening Third NYC Location Near Union Square

Live By The Sword Tattoo is getting ink done — on a lease agreement, that is.

The tattoo shop inked a 12-year, 3,000-square-foot lease for its newest location at TF Cornerstone’s 7 East 14th Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

Live By The Sword — which offers tattoos starting at $50 — started as a small, 200-square-foot shop inside the Williamsburg Mini Mall at 218 Bedford Avenue and later opened a SoHo outpost at 454 Broadway.

“I think it is a great deal for the neighborhood and will add a lot of value to the block given how successful their SoHo and Williamsburg locations are,” Gabe Icikson of Kassin Sabbagh Realty, who represented the tenant with colleague David Green, said in a statement. “[The tenants] attract a very nice clientele for their industry.”

Brian Von Schmid of Ripco Real Estate represented TF Cornerstone in the deal. Ripco declined to comment.

The deal comes as the outlook from brokers in the retail leasing industry turns circumspect with inflation and rising interest rates on the rise. Despite those factors several dealmakers told CO last week at Innovating Commerce Serving Communities (ICSC) New York that a recession would not be the end of the world since consumer spending has been on the rise after years of saving during the pandemic and support from the federal government.

