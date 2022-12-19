Savills Hires Avison Young’s Jennifer Ogden as Managing Director

Savills is bringing on another top broker from the ranks of Avison Young, this time hiring Jennifer Ogden as a corporate managing director, Commercial Observer has learned.

Ogden, who has more than a dozen years of experience as a broker and was previously senior director at Avison Young, will work directly with Savills Vice Chairmen Jeffrey Peck and Daniel Horowitz’s brokerage team.

“I specifically came over to work with Jeff and Danny,” Ogden said. “I’m going to be doing a lot of business development, trying to grow the team and leverage Jeff and Danny’s great work in the industry. … Being in this business for 12 years, I know the market and how to structure and complete transactions.”

Ogden is the latest Avison Young broker to join Savills in recent months. In June, Marisha Clinton left to become Savills’ new senior director of research, and a month later Avison Young heavy-hitters Mitti Liebersohn and Arthurt Mirante were hired at Savills.

Avison Young did not respond to a request for comment.

Ogden started at Savills last week and previously held senior positions with Cushman & Wakefield and CBRE. She was also at Cassidy Turley and left to join Avison Young in 2014, shortly after Cassidy Turley merged with C&W.

While at Cassidy Turley, Ogden brokered deals for clients such as Steinway Pianos’ 19,000-square-foot deal with the Durst Organization at 1133 Avenue of the Americas in 2016, and the Fashion Institute of Technology’s 77,000-square-foot expansion on the West Side across the street from its campus

Ogden won the Real Estate Board of New York’s Ingenious Deal of the Year in 2020 for a precarious one between 19th century organizations Jan Hus Presbyterian Church, Church of the Epiphany and Weill Cornell Medical College.

Jan Hus, which could no longer maintain the building it had occupied since the 19th century, sold its church and moved into a smaller building. The church was sold to Church of the Epiphany, which sold its building to Weill Cornell for student dorms.

“It was complicated because the closings had to be simultaneous, each sale was dependent on the other, and we were able to get Weill to release funds to provide deposits for both Epiphany and Jan Hus so they could buy their sites,” Ogden said. “We called it ‘the Divine Intervention’ — ‘the Holy Trinity of Deals.’ ”

Jan Hus Presbyterian continues to provide homeless service at First Avenue and 96th Street.

