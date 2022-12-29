Related Group secured a $55.7 million construction loan for an affordable residential project in Fort Lauderdale’s emerging FATVillage development district, property records show.

The 16-story development, called The Gallery at FATVillage, will feature 263 units as well as commercial space, most likely ground-floor retail shops, according to mortgage documents. A portion of the apartments will be dedicated to those earning less than 80 percent of Broward County’s median income.

In 2017, the Broward County Commission approved a ground lease for a 1.1-acre site at 600 N Andrews Avenue, adjacent to Northeast Sixth Street, for the Miami-based Related, along with partners Doug McCraw and Lutz Hofbauer, who in the early 2000s first launched the FATVillage district.

A group led by JP Morgan will provide the loan to the Housing Financing Authority of Broward County, which will then disperse to Related, since the land is government-owned.

The development is the latest project slated for FATVillage, a four-block warehouse district that developers are turning into a retail, office and residential district, similar to Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood. The “FAT” stands for Flagler, arts and technology, and also food, arts and technology.

Development giant Hines is building a seven-story office building and bought a 5.6-acre site for $57.6 million last year.

A representative for Related did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.