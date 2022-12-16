Casa Tua Joins the Condo Branding Trend With Brickell Tower

Casa Tua is the latest restaurant to join the development world, partnering with Fortune International Group on a condo tower in Miami’s Brickell district.

The 70-story development, Ora by Casa Tua, will include about 460 units at 1210 Brickell Avenue, The Real Deal first reported. Casa Tua, long considered a Miami institution serving Italian cuisine, has two locations in the Miami area: South Beach, where it runs a high-end restaurant, and Brickell, where it operates a food hall.

“Since opening Casa Tua more than 20 years ago, my wife Leticia and I have always dreamt of applying the warmth and soul of Casa Tua to a pioneering mixed-use development,” Casa Tua co-founder Miky Grendene said in a statement.

Ora will feature four food concepts that the Casa Tua team will helm: two new restaurant concepts, a rooftop lounge, and a gourmet market.

Fortune International, led by Edgardo Defortuna, will close next year on the site, which the firm owned prior to 2011 when it sold for $6.3 million, according to property records. Once in control of the land, the Miami-based developer will demolish the parking garage and keep the neighboring 1200 Brickell office building, per TRD.

A representative for the development has yet to provide answers about its construction timeline and financing. But sales of individual condo units will commence next year with prices starting at $800,000. The development will place no restrictions on short-term rentals.

The Ora project marks the first branded real estate development for Casa Tua — and the latest from a hospitality company in Miami. Just a block south, Cipriani, another popular Italian concept, partnered with Mast Capital on a luxury condo tower. Major Food Group, the company behind celeb-hotspot Carbone, had partnered with Michael Stern’s JDS Development for a similar development in Brickell, but later pulled out.

Besides Ora, Casa Tua will open a 13,000-square-foot location on the ground floor of the NoMad development in Wynwood, another branded condo building, plus an outpost at New York’s The Surrey hotel, owned by the Reuben Brothers.

The hospitality company also has locations in Paris and Aspen, Colo.

