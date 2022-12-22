Merchants Capital Refis Far Rockaway Apartments With $78M Loan

The Arker Companies has inked a $78.4 million debt package to refinance a multifamily asset in Far Rockaway, Queens, property records show.

Merchants Capital provided the loan for Arker’s six-story, 149-unit building on 14-10 New Haven Avenue. Arker will utilize proceeds from the financing for funding repairs and renovations to the 1974-built property.

Led by Daniel Moritz, Arker Companies specializes in affordable housing developments, owning more than 10,000 workforce units in Queens and Brooklyn. One of the Long Island-based developers signature recent projects is the 11-building Edgemere Commons mixed-use development at the site of the former Peninsula Hospital in Far Rockaway, which broke ground in June and will feature 2,050 mixed-income housing units.

Officials at Merchants Capital and Arker Companies did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.