Children’s clothing store Lester’s is no more at 1534 Second Avenue, and instead a new swimming pool will take over the 9,530-square-foot building.

A Goldfish Swim School franchise has agreed to take over the Upper East Side retail space and will build a 4-foot-deep pool spanning 70 by 22 feet, according to the New York Post.

The single-story building between East 79th and East 80th streets has been owned by a private trust for Julie Sternfels since 2018, according to property records. Details of the deal are vague. The landlord brokers, Newmark’s Jeffrey Roseman and Drew Weiss, did not respond to a request for comment.

Peter Levine of Charter Realty represented Goldfish Swim School in the lease and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Founded in 2004 by Jenny McCuiston, the Goldfish franchise has grown fast, with up to 140 locations currently up and running and an additional 153 in development in the U.S. and Canada, the Post reported.

The school has several locations throughout the city, with another one headed to Flushing, Queens’ Tangram project. The Upper East Side outpost will be its first in Manhattan.

The renovations of 1534 Second will take place in January with an opening expected later in 2023.

