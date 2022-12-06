Daniel Boulud Bringing Steakhouse to One Madison Avenue

Will there be a new steakhouse in Midtown South? The answer is, “Yes, chef.”

Famed restaurateur Daniel Boulud will open a 16,000-square-foot steakhouse at the base of SL Green Realty’s soon-to-be completed One Madison Avenue, the landlord announced.

Aside from the ground-floor steakhouse, Boulud will also cater One Madison’s 7,000-square-foot tenant lounge and 11,000-square-foot rooftop event space, according to SL Green.

The landlord did not disclose the length of the lease, the asking rent or the names of brokers involved.

“One Madison Avenue builds on the success of One Vanderbilt Avenue, taking the workplace experience to a new level with unique offerings specific to its Flatiron location. Today’s leading tenants demand a hospitality-driven approach to their workplace,” Steven Durels, director of leasing and real property at SL Green, said in a statement. “Bringing Chef Boulud’s culinary creativity to One Madison Avenue provides a spectacular addition to the neighborhood and the ultimate office amenity.”

Boulud owns seven restaurants in New York City, including Épicerie Boulud at SL Green’s trophy office tower, 1 Vanderbilt. There are two other Épicerie Bouluds in the Oculus at the World Trade Center and at Lincoln Center.

“I can’t think of a more fitting opportunity than at the crossroads of downtown lifestyle and uptown business to create for the tenants at One Madison Avenue and the neighborhood my first steakhouse restaurant,” Boulud said in a statement. “Its convenient location on 23rd Street, adjacent to Madison Square Park, inspired my vision for a lively French marché.”

SL Green described the ground-floor restaurant at One Madison as a “private club-style” eatery. It was unclear whether it will be open to the general public.

The 1.4 million-square-foot One Madison, scheduled for completion in 2023, has already seen strong leasing with Franklin Templeton Investments signing a 15-year deal for 347,474 square feet in September.

SL Green also signed 328,000 square feet to IBM in March, making the firm the anchor tenant, and 55,780 square feet to Chelsea Piers in December 2021.

