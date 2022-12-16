CallisonRTKL, a global architecture, planning, and design firm, has promoted Kate Gallagher and Liz Wozny to principals in its Washington, D.C. office.

Wozny, who has 20 years of project experience as an interior designer, will serve as office director and focus on updating office culture to accommodate a hybrid work environment for CallisonRTKL’s clients.

“In 2023, I look forward to ideating design initiatives for the region and getting more people involved in our design culture through mentorship,” Wozny told Commercial Observer. “A few trends we will continue to see grow throughout 2023 include hybrid work as the new norm, increased employee engagement with involvement from office culture-makers, office space highlighting its people as the greatest amenity, a growing trend of the office being a destination, and a greater focus on wellness.”

Gallagher, who will continue to serve as director of federal services, has more than 15 years of experience with the company. As regional D.C. leader, she will oversee the staffing and resourcing of projects while expanding the client base in new market sectors.

Gallagher said she is responsible for the success within the office as well as overseeing the growth of the D.C. practice.

“My goals for 2023 include diversifying our markets and providing mentorship opportunities for our junior staff,” she told CO. “I believe trends we will continue to see evolve in 2023 include prioritizing the climate resilience of federal buildings, office building to residential conversions, and a reliance on change management as employees return to the office.”

CallisonRTKL has 14 offices worldwide and focuses on creating environments for developers, retailers, investors, institutions and public entities.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.