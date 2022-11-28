Tech Company EIT 2.0 Adds New Office in Leesburg Tech Park

EIT 2.0, a tech company focused on UV measurement, avionics and applied technology, has inked a 10,800-square-foot lease at Leesburg Tech Park in Leesburg, Va.

The company plans to relocate 35 employees from its existing office at 309 Kelly’s Ford Plaza, also in Leesburg, to its new address at 900 Sycolin Road sometime in December. The property is directly adjacent to EIT 2.0’s other office, which it will continue to maintain.

“The space at Leesburg Tech Park is perfect for our technology-based products, especially considering our business utilizes two aircraft which are based at adjacent Leesburg Airport,” Joe May, EIT 2.0’s founder and chairman of the board, said in a prepared statement. “Equally, a number of service-based organizations such as restaurants and retail operations are located nearby to serve the needs of our employees.”

The property, developed by St. John Properties, is a single-story building consisting of 51,120 square feet of flex/R&D space. It features 16-foot ceiling heights with dock and drive-in rear loading.

The building is part of the 17-acre Leesburg Tech Park, composed of four buildings and a total of 160,000 square feet of space, which was fully delivered this year.

Leesburg Tech Park is adjacent to the Leesburg Executive Airport, five miles from Ashburn and 13 miles from Dulles International Airport.

Danny Foit, leasing representative with St. John Properties, represented the landlord, while Casey Veatch, principal at Veatch Commercial, represented the client.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.