TA Realty Drops $241M for Fully Leased Industrial Park Outside Miami

By November 28, 2022 2:37 pm
reprints
The industrial property. Photo: CBRE

In one of 2022’s largest industrial deals in South Florida, TA Realty paid $241 million for a 12-building industrial park in Medley, Fla., property records show.

The 1.06 million-square-foot complex is fully leased to 46 tenants from industries such as aviation and home improvement as well as third-party logistics operators and food distributors, according to CBRE, which represented the seller, DWS

SEE ALSO: REDA Pays $122M for 130 Acres of Industrial Land in Southern California

Operating as a last-mile facility, the industrial park, located at 9165 NW 101 Street along West Okeechobee Road, sits on the outskirts of Miami. 

The sale equates to $227.2 per square foot. Brokers José Lobón, Trey Barry, Frank Fallon, Royce Rose and Devin White represented DWS, which could not be reached for comment. 

DWS, Deutsche Bank’s asset management arm, bought the property, built in 1985, for $36.9 million in 1996, according to records.

A representative for Boston-based TA Realty did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Developers and investors are rushing into South Florida’s industrial market as leasing demand remains strong. The region nabbed 1.4 million square feet of positive net absorption during the third quarter of 2023, per data from Cushman & Wakefield

In a controversial vote earlier this month, Miami-Dade commissioners approved a 5.9 million-square-foot industrial park outside of the county’s urban development border, overriding Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s veto. 

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

, ,
The business park will rise at Euclid Avenue and Merrill Avenue in Ontario.
Sales  ·  Industrial
Inland Empire

REDA Pays $122M for 130 Acres of Industrial Land in Southern California

By Greg Cornfield
An aerial view shows downtown Miami, Florida.
Sales  ·  Land
Florida

FECI Sells Downtown Miami Sites for $51M

By Julia Echikson
San Francisco continues to lead western markets in terms of asking rents, but it also posted the nation's second-highest increase in vacancy.
Leases  ·  Sales
National

Office Vacancies Climb Throughout the U.S.

By Greg Cornfield