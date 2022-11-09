Sodexo to Move HQ From Gaithersburg to Bethesda’s Pike & Rose

Sodexo, a catering facilities management company, is joining the tenant roster at the Pike & Rose megadevelopment in Bethesda, Md.

The French company inked a 52,000-square-foot office lease at 915 Meeting Street, with plans to transfer its U.S. headquarters from 9801 Washingtonian Boulevard in Gaithersburg during the spring of 2024.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is the owner of the 276,000-square-foot office building, which is slated to open next year. Designed by Gesner, the16-story building features 9,600 square feet of ground-floor retail, approximately 25,000-square-foot floor plates and 700 parking spaces.

The property is part of Federal Realty’s greater 24-acre Pike & Rose development, which also includes 909 Rose, a 300,000-square-foot office building that is currently home to Bank of America, Industrious, JLL, OneDigital and Federal Realty’s corporate headquarters.

When complete, the neighborhood will also consist of more than 400,000 square feet of retail, dining, and entertainment offerings.

Federal Realty was represented by Bernie McCarthy and Danny Sheridan from JLL, while Sodexo was represented by Adam Schindler of Colliers and James Kang of Mohr Partners.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.