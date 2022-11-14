Catch Signs 22K-SF Restaurant Lease at the Continuum in Miami Beach

Catch Hospitality Group is planning a Miami Beach eatery after signing a 22,000-square-foot lease at 200 South Pointe Drive.

Known for its steakhouses, Catch will open in the fall of 2023 once renovations designed by Rockwell Group are completed on the space, according to the landlord, Black Lion Investment Group, which it purchased in April for $11.5 million.

SEE ALSO: Foxtrot Opens Fifth DC Metro Location at Bethesda Row

Catch Hospitality Group declined to provide the asking rent or the length of the lease while Black Lion did not respond to a request for comment.

Catch, led by Tilman Fertitta, Mark Birnbaum and Eugene Remm, currently has locations in New York City, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Aspen, Colo. with the Miami location expected to be the fifth and focus on seafood dishes.

“On the heels of two successful openings on the west coast, we are ready and eager to continue our expansion,” Fertitta said in a statement. “Miami Beach has experienced tremendous growth over the last few years and the city’s evolving dining scene makes it the perfect time to bring our iconic brand to one of the greatest destinations in the world.”

It is unclear if any outside brokers were involved in the deal.

“Catch Miami Beach is a game changer for the neighborhood and Miami Beach as whole,” Black Lion president Robert Rivani said in a statement. “Black Lion acquired this one-of-a-kind building with a mission to curate a distinctive hospitality scene in South Point’s ‘Restaurant Row’ and Catch is the ideal brand to usher in a new era of elevated hospitality and dining.”

Catch Miami Beach will be located near other high-dollar restaurants such as Prime One Twelve, Carbone, Joe’s Stone Crab and Milos. The hospitality group is aiming for a Mediterranean Art Deco style for indoor, outdoor and terrace sections of the restaurant.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.