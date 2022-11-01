Bethesda Row Welcomes Bond Vet

Bond Vet, a female-led veterinarian clinic, is officially opening its third location in the Washington, D.C., metro area later this month in Bethesda, Md.

The company inked a 10-year, 3,076-square-foot lease at 7025 Arlington Boulevard in Federal Realty’s Bethesda Row development and will open Nov. 8.

The move follows the company’s announcement earlier this year that it intends to expand from New York into the region.

“Bethesda Row has it all — shopping, dining, entertainment, beauty, fitness, residential buildings, and so much more,” Lauren Heuser, director of real estate for Bond Vet, told Commercial Observer. “There was only one thing missing, and that was a vet. This is a perfect location for Bond Vet as we look to be surrounded by other quality tenants in areas where people are choosing to spend a lot of time and are going there for their daily activities and discretionary needs.”

Bond Vet currently has 11 veterinary urgent care clinics in New York, and three in the D.C. area, following the 2022 openings at 600 Pennsylvania Avenue in the District’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, and at 2871 Clarendon Boulevard in Arlington, Va.

Bond Vet is open 365 days a year, and Heuser noted the company fulfills an important niche between primary care and emergency pet care.

“We pioneered the concept of urgent care in New York, and we’ve seen great traction — we’re clearly filling a need for modern pets and pet parents,” Mo Punjani, co-founder and CEO of Bond Vet, told CO. “Since we opened, we’ve innovated to meet the needs of our clients and patients, and we’re excited to bring our full suite of services — urgent care, primary care, telehealth, surgery, dental cleanings and more, to the pets of Maryland.”

CBRE’s Cassie Durand, Casey Benson and Jen Fink represented Bond Vet in the lease, while Federal Realty handled things in-house.

