Popular New York Urgent Care Vet Clinic Expanding to DC Area

Startup Bond Vet, which has 11 veterinary urgent care clinics in New York, will be expanding to the Washington, D.C. area in 2022, launching with four locations, the company said.

This marks the company’s first foray outside the greater New York City area, where it launched in June 2019.

“When considering where to locate our clinics, we first take a deep dive with market analytics including household density — pets are usually coming from home to visit us — local travel patterns and pet ownership, and then layer in local research and the general feel of the market,” Lauren Heuser, Bond Vet’s director of real estate and development, told Commercial Observer.

The first two locations to debut in the D.C. metro will be in Federal Realty’s Bethesda Row development in Bethesda, Md., and at Regency Centers’ Crossing Clarendon at 2800 Clarendon Boulevard in Arlington, Va. Two more locations inside the District will open in the second half of 2022, the first at Bernstein Management Corporation’s 600 Pennsylvania Avenue SE and the second in a yet-to-be-determined location.

“Our clinics range from 2,000 to 4,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space to make sure we are easily accessible to both pets and pet parents,” Heuser said. “We look for properties where we can really engage with the pet community, and love to see lots of dogs walking around during our research visits.”

Bond Vet ensured the clinic’s design, replicated in all its outposts, felt inclusive, welcoming and openly democratic for people of all economic, social and cultural backgrounds, Heuser said.

“Calming colors like grays, corals and blues; soft materials for sensitive dog paws; organic shapes; curved, comfortable furniture; and warm, recessed lighting help create a space that is soft, friendly and inherently functional,” Heuser said.

Bond Vet was represented by Cassie Durand and Casey Benson of CBRE in the D.C. leases, with various parties representing the different landlords.

The company is planning to open more than 25 clinics across the Northeast this year, beginning with the Bethesda location and one in Boston.

Requests for comment from the landlords and brokers were not immediately returned.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.