Bank OZK Relocating NYC Offices To 280 Park Avenue

By November 1, 2022 4:30 pm
280 Park Avenue. Photo: PropertyShark

Bank OZK will relocate its New York City office from 1 Rockefeller Plaza to 280 Park Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned.

The Little Rock, Ark.-based bank signed a 10-year lease for 8,936 square feet on the the 28th floor of landlords SL Green Realty and Vornado Realty Trust’s Park Avenue complex, according to tenant broker Savills. Savills did not immediately disclose the asking rent.

SEE ALSO: Vornado Puts Penn Station Area Redevelopment Plans Hold for 2023

Bank OZK plans to move into the property in the summer, according to Savills.

It was important to Bank OZK to create a new, upgraded work environment for their New York City employees without straying too far from their current location,” said Savills’ James Wenk, who represented the bank along with Sam Mann, Allison Buck, Alex Redlus and Kirill Azovtsev.

CBRE’s Gregg Rothkin and Peter Turchin negotiated on behalf of the landlords. CBRE declined to comment.

Bank OZK’s 28th-floor space will be near the top of the 1.3 million-square-foot, two-building complex between West 48th and West 49th streets, just below Sagard Holdings, a private equity firm that signed for a similar footprint in October 2021.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

