Miami Worldcenter, the 27-acre megadevelopment in Downtown Miami, is officially all booked.

Aria Development Group and Merrimac Ventures paid $17 million for the last available parcel, a 24,000-square-foot site between 33 and 55 NW Sixth Street, one block east of the Miami Central station, the joint venture announced.

The pair already owns the parcel next door at 600 NE First Avenue, bringing the total assemblage to 34,800 square feet. Aria and Merrimac plan to build a condominium tower with over 600 units.

Sales for the development, 600 Miami Worldcenter, launched earlier this month with prices starting at $400,000 for a studio unit, though it’s unclear when construction will get underway. A representative for the joint venture did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The seller of the NW Sixth Street properties, the maritime labor union International Longshoremen’s Association, paid $225,000 for the site in 1973, according to property records — a reflection of the neighborhood’s transformation.

Miami Worldcenter is one the largest private development projects in the country, where a slew of high-profile developers, such as the Witkoff Group, Naftali Group and controversial former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann, among others, are erecting residential and mixed-use towers.

Miami Worldcenter’s master developers are L.A.-based CIM Group and developers Art Falcone and Nitin Motwani, who’s also a partner at Merrimac.

Just a block over from the 600 Miami Worldcenter project, Merrimac Ventures, in partnership with Related Group, is developing The Crosby, a 33-story condo tower.

Earlier this month, Aria Development Group, along with Kuwait Real Estate Company, nabbed an $81 million construction loan for a condo high-rise with 448 units, also in Downtown Miami. Both Merrimac and Aria’s individual condo projects have no restrictions on short-term leasing.

Colliers’ Mika Mattingly, Jack Lowell and Cecilia Estevez represented the buyer in the NW Sixth Street acquisition.

