Summit Health Inks 21K-SF Lease at 1345 Avenue of the Americas

By October 20, 2022 2:11 pm
1345 Avenue of the Americas. Photo: Fisher Brothers

Summit Health has signed a seven-year lease for 20,826 square feet with Fisher Brothers at 1345 Avenue of the Americas.

The medical practice already occupied part of the eighth floor of the recently renovated building on a sublease and will move to deal directly with the landlord, according to Fisher Brothers. Asking rent was in the mid-$80 per square foot.

“Throughout this year, we have seen an uptick in activity from tenants seeking newly renovated office space citywide,” Ken Fisher, partner at Fisher Brothers, said in a statement. 

Fisher Brothers handled the lease in-house via Marc Packman, Clark Briffel, Charles Laginestra and Josh Fisher. Howard Fiddle, Peter Turchin, William Iacovelli, Anthony Dattoma and Ben Joseph of CBRE also negotiated on behalf of Fisher Brothers.

Summit Health was represented by Brian Given and Sheena Gohil from Colliers. Colliers and CBRE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Fisher Brothers recently made up to $120 million of capital improvements to 1345 Avenue of the Americas, including upgrades to the lobbies and elevators, as well as opening a flexible work and lounge space, @Ease1345.

Recent leasing activity in the building includes investment management platform Brevan Howard quadrupling its space to 83,403 square feet in September, and U.S. Realty Advisors inking a deal to relocate to the property with an 8,200 square feet lease.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

