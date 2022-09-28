Brevan Howard Quadruples Footprint at 1345 Avenue of the Americas

Investment management platform Brevan Howard has already grown out of the 21,768-square-foot space it leased from Fisher Brothers in the first quarter of 2022.

The firm just signed an agreement with the landlord for a total of 83,403 square feet on the 19th and 20th floors at 1345 Avenue of the Americas, with an expansion clause built into the 15-year lease, according to Fisher Brothers.

Asking rent was in the $90-per-square-foot range, the landlord said. Brevan Howard moved from 590 Madison Avenue.

“Office culture and tenant needs have changed drastically, but 1345 has stayed on pace. The thoughtfully designed amenity floor, engaging outdoor space and experiential art installation, and state-of-the-art infrastructure and technology create a leading office environment for Brevan Howard and all of our valued tenants to call home,” Ken Fisher, partner at Fisher Brothers, said in a statement.

Marc Packman, Clark Briffel, Charles Laginestra and Josh Fisher handled negotiations in-house for Fisher Brothers alongside Howard Fiddle, Peter Turchin, Bill Iacovelli, Anthony Dattoma, Gregg Rothkin and Benjamin Joseph of CBRE.

Brevan Howard was represented by Dan Posy and Joseph Messina from JLL.

CBRE and JLL did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

It’s the second major lease at 1345 A of the A in as many weeks. Last week, Fisher Brothers announced that ​​U.S. Realty Advisors will relocate to 8,200 square feet in the building from its current offices at 1370 Avenue of the Americas.

The 50-story skyscraper between West 54th and 55th streets recently underwent a $120 million renovation that included upgrades to the building’s exterior, a new lobby and touchless elevators. Employees of tenants can also access a new coworking space in the building known as @Ease1345, a project by Crystal Fisher designed to incentivize workers’ return to offices.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.