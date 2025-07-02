Leases   ·   Retail

Warby Parker Takes 1,700 SF at Brookfield’s 250 Vesey Street

By July 2, 2025 12:05 pm
reprints
Warby Parker co-CEOs Dave Gilboa and Neil Blumenthal, and a Warby Parker store display.
Warby Parker co-CEOs Dave Gilboa and Neil Blumenthal, and a Warby Parker store display. PHOTOS: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM; Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Warby Parker

Trendy eyeglasses retailer Warby Parker has signed a new lease in Manhattan for 1,700 square feet at Brookfield Properties250 Vesey Street, known as Brookfield Place

This will be Warby Parker’s 300th store to open across the nation and the 19th to open in New York City, according to the New York Business Journal, which first reported the deal. In 2024, Warby Parker opened its first location on Staten Island at the borough’s Staten Island Mall, taking 1,500 square feet of space in the building, which is also owned by Brookfield Properties. 

SEE ALSO: FBI Moving HQ to Reagan Building Down the Street

Asking rent for the Vesey Street space was $350 per square foot, a source close to the deal told Commercial Observer. The source did not disclose the length of the lease other than to say it is a “long-term” deal. 

Warby Parker was represented by Matt Seigel and Rachel Edmunds of Lantern Real Estate. Seigel and Edmunds declined to comment on the lease. Brookfield was represented in-house by Elisa Young and Jason Maurer. Brookfield did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

“Warby Parker Brookfield Place marks our 300th store opening, and we’re thrilled to connect more with the Lower Manhattan community,” Warby Parker spokesperson Kate Boyle told Commercial Observer via email. “This store will feature our full range of holistic vision care offerings including glasses, sunglasses, contacts, eye exams, and more.”

Built between 1985 and 1988, Brookfield Place, located in Manhattan near Battery Park, was previously known as the World Financial Center due to its proximity to the World Trade Center. After sustaining serious damage as a result of the 9/11 attacks, the center was extensively renovated and renamed in 2013. Today, Brookfield Place is a vibrant hub of retail, dining, and offices in the Financial District. 

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com

250 Vesey Street, Elisa Young, Jason Maurer, Kate Boyle, Matt Seigel, Rachel Edmunds, Brookfield Properties, Lantern Real Estate, Warby Parker
Restaurateur Stephen Starr and the recently closed Le Zoo at Bal Harbour Shops.
Retail · Leases
Florida

Stephen Starr Takes Over Former Aba Restaurant Space at Bal Harbour Shops

By Julia Echikson
FBI Director Kash Patel and the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, Washington, D.C.
Office · Leases
Washington DC

FBI Moving HQ to Reagan Building Down the Street

By Nick Trombola
Midtown Manhattan office buildings.
Industry · Leases
New York City

Manhattan Office Market Notches Busiest Half-Year Since 2014

By Amanda Schiavo