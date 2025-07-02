Warby Parker Takes 1,700 SF at Brookfield’s 250 Vesey Street

Trendy eyeglasses retailer Warby Parker has signed a new lease in Manhattan for 1,700 square feet at Brookfield Properties’ 250 Vesey Street, known as Brookfield Place.

This will be Warby Parker’s 300th store to open across the nation and the 19th to open in New York City, according to the New York Business Journal, which first reported the deal. In 2024, Warby Parker opened its first location on Staten Island at the borough’s Staten Island Mall, taking 1,500 square feet of space in the building, which is also owned by Brookfield Properties.

Asking rent for the Vesey Street space was $350 per square foot, a source close to the deal told Commercial Observer. The source did not disclose the length of the lease other than to say it is a “long-term” deal.

Warby Parker was represented by Matt Seigel and Rachel Edmunds of Lantern Real Estate. Seigel and Edmunds declined to comment on the lease. Brookfield was represented in-house by Elisa Young and Jason Maurer. Brookfield did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Warby Parker Brookfield Place marks our 300th store opening, and we’re thrilled to connect more with the Lower Manhattan community,” Warby Parker spokesperson Kate Boyle told Commercial Observer via email. “This store will feature our full range of holistic vision care offerings including glasses, sunglasses, contacts, eye exams, and more.”

Built between 1985 and 1988, Brookfield Place, located in Manhattan near Battery Park, was previously known as the World Financial Center due to its proximity to the World Trade Center. After sustaining serious damage as a result of the 9/11 attacks, the center was extensively renovated and renamed in 2013. Today, Brookfield Place is a vibrant hub of retail, dining, and offices in the Financial District.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.