Spot and Company Signs 11K-SF Lease at 10 Times Square

L.H. Charney Associates added a new tenant to the roster at 1441 Broadway, also known as 10 Times Square, and renewed two others since the busy month of August, Commercial Observer has learned.

Berkshire Hathaway-owned HH Brown Shoe Company renewed the 22,516 square feet it leases in the building. Meanwhile, advertising firm Spot and Company of Manhattan will be moving from 114 West 41st Street into 11,033 square feet at the Times Square building, and Digital Remedy already moved into its 6,183-square-foot space.

Digital Remedy was previously on the 20th floor to the 32nd, while HH Brown Shoe Company moved to the building in 2012. The asking rent and the lengths of the leases were not disclosed by the landlord broker, Colliers.

“August was the busiest month for office leasing in Manhattan that we’ve seen since the outset of the pandemic,” Taylor Bell of Colliers said in a statement. “The flurry of transactions that our team has completed recently is a testament to the quality of the properties that L.H. Charney has redeveloped, as well as the strength of the Manhattan market overall.”

Bell, alongside Michael Joseph, Rick Doolittle and JP Howard, negotiated all the deals on behalf of the landlord. HH Brown Shoe Company handled the deal in-house; Matt Kashani and Michael Nazarian of Norman Bobrow & Company, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, represented Spot and Company; and Eric Ferriello and Bob Tunis of Colliers represented Digital Remedy.

The 34-story office tower recently underwent $35 million in capital improvements and a flexible workspaces company operated by another tenant in the building. Sports bar Yard House also recently signed a lease on the ground floor, according to Colliers.

