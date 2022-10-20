Pharrell Williams Opens Streetwear Boutique in Wynwood

Superstar Pharrell Williams and designer Nigo opened a 5,000-square-foot store for their streetwear brand in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood.

Founded in 2003, Billionaire Boys Club has become a streetwear staple, a marriage between a chart-topping musical artist and a famed Japanese designer who last year became Kenzo’s artistic director.

Billionaire Boys Club functions as both a fashion label and a retailer, producing its own clothing while also curating products from other lines within its stores and on its website.

The Miami flagship store will feature an array of exclusive collaborative products from Comme des Garçons, Bamford, Yellowpop, Baggu and more.

“I’m very grateful that we have the opportunity to bring our flagship store to Miami,” Williams said in a statement. “It’s going to be a place where people can come in to get inspired by the mix of fashion, culture, art and design,”

Located at 2545 NW Third Avenue, the Miami boutique, designed by New York-based Snarkitecture, sits across 26th Street from the popular Zak the Baker cafe.

The store marks the brand’s fourth outpost, with others in New York, London and Tokyo.

Billionaire Boys Club isn’t the only streetwear brand setting up shop in Miami. Kith, in partnership with hospitality powerhouse Major Food Group, signed a lease for a flagship store in the Design District last year.

