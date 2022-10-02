OTTO Brand Labs Takes 5K SF at 25 West 26th Street

This brand strategy firm is going Otto-way up to the top of this Flatiron office tower with this lease.

Otto Brand Lab has signed a 5,000-square-foot lease for the top floor of the seven-story 25 West 26th Street between Broadway and Avenue of the Americas, according to tenant brokers Lee & Associates NYC.

Lee declined to provide the terms of the deal.

“As a creative agency, great views and unbeatable natural light were critical elements for Otto Brand Lab in their search for new space,” Lee’s Woody King, who represented Otto with Richard Plehn, said in a statement. “25 West 26th Street offered the firm an ideal location that’s walkable to Madison Square Park and near several amazing dining options, with incredible light that pours in from the overhead skylights.”

Otto works with clients across industries such as entertainment, media, hospitality, fashion and real estate. The firm is currently located at 30 West 21st Street.

Jake Horowitz and David Tricarico of Colliers negotiated on behalf of the landlord, a corporation associated with the late Mendel Mendlowits that has owned the building since 1975.

“Since we started repositioning the building, we’ve received a lot of tenant interest,” Horowitz said in a statement. “The creatively-built office space and open floor plans, combined with the NoMad location, make this a highly desirable place to be.”

Mendlowits passed away in 2020 and was known for his contributions to the photography world, especially as the founder of camera store Adorama.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.