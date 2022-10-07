Leather Brand Hobo Opens First DC Store in Georgetown

Hobo, a leather accessories brand, has inked a five-year, 1,000-square-foot lease at 1265 Wisconsin Avenue NW in Georgetown, marking its entry into the Washington, D.C. market.

The property is owned by a private investor. Previously, the space was occupied by shoe store John Fluevog, which departed in February after 10 years.

Hobo has its roots in Annapolis, Md. The new store is just its first retail shop to open since its Annapolis flagship opened in 1991.

“Georgetown holds a special place in my heart,” Koren Ray, Hobo co-founder and chief visionary officer, told Commercial Observer. “My lifelong love of craft was born in my mom’s iconic sandal shop in Georgetown in the 1970s. We are proud to put retail roots down in the heart of the Georgetown community. The space embodies our brand’s ethos, creating an inviting environment alongside the many charming boutiques on the historical streets of the nation’s capital.”

The store, which opened Oct. 1, offers embossed leather, mocha patchwork and vibrant suede items among its collection. Next month, it will unveil a music-inspired holiday collection, according to Ray.

The company partnered with Leap, a retail platform based in New York and Chicago that builds and operates brick-and-mortar locations for digitally native brands in popular cities and neighborhoods. Other Georgetown companies Leap works with include trackable bracelet company Little Words Project and sustainable cashmere brand Naadam.

“D.C., is a high-traffic and affluent region with shoppers interested in a wide range of products and lifestyles,” Rebecca Fitts, associate vice president of real estate at Leap, said in a prepared statement. “We see a tremendous amount of opportunity and we’re excited to bring these amazing, modern brands to the D.C. shopper.”

Leap signed the lease directly with the landlord and partnered with Rohrer Realty Partners to secure the lease.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.