JPMorgan Chase has hired Rochelle Dotzenrod as division manager for Community Development Banking (CDB)’s central region, Commercial Observer can first report.

In her new role, Dotzenrod will manage the delivery of affordable housing and banking products to clients based in the central region. Stepping into the shoes previously filled by Scott Schmid, who retired in July, Dotzenrod is based in Minneapolis and will report to Vince Toye, head of CDB and agency lending.

“As a respected leader in the affordable housing community, I’m thrilled that Rochelle is joining our strong team, and together we will continue to bring our industry and local expertise to the central region,” Toye said.

Dotzenrod brings more than 13 years of experience originating debt for low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) developments. She most recently served as deputy chief underwriter for affordable multifamily capital at Wells Fargo where she managed the underwriting and closing of affordable transactions, including permanent government-sponsored enterprise loans, LIHTC transactions and balance sheet transactions.

Prior to that, Dotzenrod served as a senior vice president for debt originations in Wells Fargo’s community lending and investment group where she worked with developers, housing agencies, local municipalities and investors in the Midwest as they developed local and national affordable multifamily projects. While at Wells Fargo, Dotzenrod also served on the bank’s Housing Affordability Innovation Committee.

Dotzenrod earned her bachelor’s in finance and real estate with a minor in international business from the University of Northern Iowa, where she currently serves on the Real Estate Advisory Board.

