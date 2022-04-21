World Monuments Fund (WMF), a nonprofit dedicated to preservation of historic sites around the globe, is relocating from the Empire State Building to Rockefeller Center, Commercial Observer has learned.

The organization will leave the 24th floor of the Empire State Building for 7,981 square feet on the entire 25th floor of Tishman Speyer’s 600 Fifth Avenue, according to the landlord. A Tishman Speyer spokesperson declined to comment on the asking rent of the 10-year lease.

SEE ALSO: New Showfields Retail Outpost Headed to Williamsburg

WMF has raised hundreds of millions to preserve more than 700 historic sites in 112 countries, including Angkor Wat in Cambodia, the moai statues on Easter Island, and Bears Ears National Monument in Utah.

JRT Realty Group represented the tenant in the lease negotiations, while Tishman Speyer handled negotiations in-house. JRT didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

​​“As an organization dedicated to safeguarding heritage sites, we are excited to be moving to Rockefeller Center, a campus with incredible history and one of the most vibrant areas of New York City,” said WMF’s president and CEO, Bénédicte de Montlaur. “The amenities for all those who work at the center, the carefully considered retail and dining offerings, and of course the artworks and architecture make this a perfect home for WMF.”

The 26-story, limestone-clad Art Deco building was constructed in 1952 as part of the larger Rockefeller Center complex. Rockefeller Center has also unveiled a few public space improvements over the past few months, including a new rooftop park atop Radio City Music Hall and a new roller rink on the site of the Rockefeller Center ice rink.

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com.