Ikea Closing 115K-SF Queens Outpost in December

Ikea plans to close its 115,000-square-foot Queens outpost inside the Rego Center mall in December, less than two years after opening its doors.

The Swedish retailer sent an email to customers Wednesday morning notifying them that the store inside Vornado Realty Trust’s three-story shopping center at 96-05 Queens Boulevard would sell its last piece of flat-packed furniture Dec. 3.

Ikea didn’t provide a reason for the email, only saying it “made the difficult decision” to “evolve to meet the changing needs of our customers.” It added that workers in the Queens store will be provided “opportunities … elsewhere in the company.”

Spokespeople for Ikea and Vornado did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Ikea signed a 10-year lease with Vornado in 2019 to open its first Queens store as part of its push to plant smaller-format stores in city centers around the world. The smaller Ikeas are roughly half the size of its typical 400,000-square-foot warehouses.

The Queens store, which opened in January 2021, had “thousands” of smaller Ikea goods available for sale but only offered larger furniture pieces via delivery, Ikea previously said.

While Ikea continues to open other smaller-format stores in different cities, its other New York City effort was as short-lived as its Queens stint.

Ikea opened a 17,530-square-foot “Ikea Planning Studio” at 999 Third Avenue on the Upper East Side in 2019 but shuttered it a little more than a year later because of low foot traffic and high rent, Patch reported. The brand said it was still looking to open another Manhattan location in the future.

Ikea hasn’t ditched New York City altogether as its 6.5-acre outpost in Red Hook, Brooklyn, which opened in 2008, remains in business.

Nicholas Rizzi can be reached at nrizzi@commercialobserver.com.