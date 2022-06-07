Raytheon Technologies Moving Global HQ to Arlington

Raytheon Technologies, a leader in the aerospace and defense industry, announced it would be moving its headquarters from Waltham, Mass., to Arlington, Va.

Although no details on the building were disclosed, the new office will be close to the company’s existing office in the Rosslyn, Va. submarket, which houses the Raytheon Intelligence & Space division, the company announced.

The division is located at 1100 Wilson Boulevard, a 530,000-square-foot office owned by Monday Properties. In November of 2020, Raytheon renewed its 116,000-square-foot lease at that location, and the renewal runs through 2028.

The Washington, D.C., region serves as a convenient travel hub for the company’s global customers and employees, the company noted.

“The location increases agility in supporting U.S. government and commercial aerospace customers and serves to reinforce partnerships that will progress innovative technologies to advance the industry,” Raytheon said of its upcoming move. Raytheon plans to move into its new headquarters in the third quarter of 2022.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin praised the decision, posting his thoughts on Twitter.

“I commend Raytheon Technologies’ leadership and pledge that Virginia is committed to being a partner in their mission to build a safer, more connected world,” he Tweeted. “With four of the top five major U.S. aerospace and defense leaders now based in Virginia, this decision to headquarter in Arlington demonstrates that the commonwealth is the best destination for the aerospace and defense community.”

It was only a month ago that Boeing made a similar announcement, saying the aerospace company would move its headquarters from Chicago to National Landing.

Raytheon Technologies has not accepted or sought financial incentives from any state or municipality to support the establishment of the global headquarters office in Virginia, according to its statement.

Requests for comment from Raytheon were not immediately returned.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.