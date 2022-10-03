Chef Michael Mina Bringing Two New Dining Concepts to DC’s City Ridge

The Mina Group, led by chef Michael Mina, is returning to Washington, D.C., with two brand-new restaurants at City Ridge, a 10-acre mixed-use neighborhood in the District’s Northwest neighborhood.

Best known as the creator of D.C.’s Bourbon Steak, as well as more than 40 eateries that range from Las Vegas to Dubai, chef Mina will open restaurants at both the base and rooftop of 14 Ridge Square NW.

The ground floor will be home to a 7,815-square-foot farm-to-table restaurant, sourcing local ingredients. Higher up, bites and cocktails will be available to City Ridge’s members-only pool club in a 3,000-square-foot space at The Ridge Club on the roof of the building. Both restaurants are set to open in 2023.

“We’ve spent the last couple of years at Mina Group focused on developing new dining concepts that are fresh and interesting and then finding the right partners for them,” Mina said in a prepared statement. “City Ridge is one of the most exciting new developments to come to the D.C. area in recent years, and we are thrilled to be able to introduce a new Mina Group restaurant to the neighborhood.”

The building, owned by a joint venture between Roadside Development and North America Sekisui House, also has a tenant roster of Mediterranean eatery Cava’s new headquarters, Industrious coworking, and a 30,000-square-foot Equinox.

City Ridge is home to 154,000 square feet of retail space anchored by D.C’s first Wegmans grocery store as well as Tatte Bakery & Cafe, both of which opened this summer. Residents and guests will soon be able to enjoy additional restaurants and conveniences including King Street Oyster Bar, Taco Bamba, KinderCare and Bank of America.

“While designing City Ridge, and specifically 14 Ridge Square and The Ridge Club, it was critical that we found a restaurateur that could bring these spaces to life with creative, dynamic concepts,” Richard Lake, principal of Roadside Development, said. “We look forward to welcoming our residents, tenants and visitors to these concepts and the rest of the City Ridge neighborhood as it continues to take shape.”

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.