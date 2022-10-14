Broward Warehouse Park Inks Leases Totaling 77K SF

Reflecting the ongoing strength of the warehouse market in Broward County, a newly built distribution center in Dania Beach, Fla., announced two leases totaling 77,026 square feet.

I-595 Business Center signed a 53,863-square-foot deal with SouthernCarlson and a 23,163-square-foot deal with Dauerflora USA. SouthernCarlson distributes construction and packaging machines, tools and supplies. Dauerflora USA sells flowers and greenery used to decorate cruise ships.

Chris Metzger, Rick Etner Jr. and Christopher Thomson of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, MSG P12 LLC.

Vacancy for warehouse distribution space in Broward County was just 3.9 percent in the third quarter, according to Cushman & Wakefield. Average lease rates are up 40 percent from the third quarter of 2021, reaching an average of $13.56 per square foot.

The I-595 Business Center at 3500 SW 30th Avenue consists of five buildings totaling almost 700,000 square feet. The park is near Interstate 95, Interstate 595, the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Port Everglades.

Other recent warehouse deals in Broward County include a $10 million deal in Pompano Beach and a $58 million sale in Pembroke Pines.

Jeff Ostrowski can be reached at jostrowski@commercialoberserver.com.





