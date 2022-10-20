Hudson Companies has attracted a blockchain startup and creative firm to The Breeze, its colorful warehouse-to-office conversion in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn at 315 Meserole Street.

BlockApps, which specializes in using Web3 and blockchain technology to develop solutions for various industries, leased 6,886 square feet for two years on the first floor of the four-story building, according to Hudson. It recently relocated from a WeWork on South Fourth Street in Williamsburg.

Ghost Robot, a marketing firm that handles events, commercials, social content and copywriting for major brands, signed a four-year lease for 4,547 square feet on the first floor. Its recent clients have included Peloton, KFC, Beyond Meat, Airbnb, Coors, Ikea and Away. The company relocated from 346 Grand Street in Williamsburg.

Asking rent in the building is $39 a square foot.

ABS Partners’ Ben Waller and Anthony Diorio represented the landlord and both tenants in the transactions.

“When the pandemic hit, most of the office workers in the building went remote,” Waller said in a statement. “While the building has remained a destination for our retailers and events, it is great to see offices filling up again.”

Hudson began revamping the 100,000-square-foot cluster of warehouses on Meserole Street before the pandemic. Mobile testing platform Waldo took 3,600 square feet at the property last year and two food tenants, Native Bread and Pastry and Lavender Lake, planned outposts at The Breeze before the pandemic.

