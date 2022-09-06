Savills Brokers Evan Margolin and Scott Ansel Decamp for JLL

The heavy-hitting Savills leasing team of Evan Margolin, Scott Ansel and Ben Levy exited the brokerage to lead JLL’s tenant representation business, Commercial Observer has learned.

The trio quietly joined JLL in July, where Margolin and Ansel kept their same titles as vice chairman and managing director, respectively, while Levy became a vice president.

Ansel and Margolin were credited with relocating dozens of tenants out of 295 Fifth Avenue to new digs after a joint venture led by Tribeca Investment Group emptied the property in 2019. The tenants included 1888 Mills, which relocated to 7,258 square feet at 230 Fifth Avenue just last week, CO reported.

Margolin joins JLL after a 20-year stint at Savills, where he helped more than 100 hedge funds and financial service corporations find offices in New York City. These included Deutsche Zentral- Genossenschaftsbank taking 35,382 square feet at SL Green Realty’s One Vanderbilt in 2017, and private equity firm Snow Phipps leasing 10,000 square feet at 545 Madison Avenue last year.

“The JLL brand presents a powerful value proposition at a time of uncertainty and opportunity for tenants in the market today,” Margolin said in a statement. “JLL’s reputation as a market leader and its broad array of service lines complement our commitment to achieving tenant goals.”

Ansel landed on CO’s list of up-and-coming young professionals in 2020 for his textile tenant work with Margolin. Before that, he represented technology, media and finance firms like Winton Capital, helping it lease 30,500 square feet at 315 Park Avenue South in 2016. He mentored Levy, who interned at Savills before joining the company as an associate in 2019 after graduating from Northwestern University.

Peter Riguardi, chairman and president of JLL’s tri-state region, said he was “thrilled” to welcome the trio.

“Their skills and experience will be a valuable asset to our clients and to the firm as we continue our growth,” Riguardi said.

Savills did not respond to a request for comment.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.