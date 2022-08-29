Companies Cut From the Same Cloth Lease Up 230 Fifth Avenue

Leasing activity is bobbing and weaving at 230 Fifth Avenue with textile retailers and manufacturers having recently signed for showroom space in the Midtown building.

Georgia-based 1888 Mills, a manufacturer of home and commercial textiles, nabbed 7,258 square feet on the sixth floor of the building from landlord GFP Real Estate. GFP did not disclose the length or asking rent on the space to be leased by the company, which claims to own the largest remaining towel mill in the U.S.

This is a relocation for 1888 Mills, which is leaving its current digs at 295 Fifth Avenue, just four blocks north.

“230 Fifth Avenue continues to draw in New York City’s most premier home design companies,” Jane Gural-Senders, principal of GFP Real Estate, said in a statement. “The building consists of over 200 showrooms and offers the ideal space for companies looking to showcase home textiles, decorative accessories, home furnishings, architectural products, art and more.”

Gural-Sender represented the landlord in-house while Gregory Albert and Scott Ansel of Savills represented the tenant.

Worth Imports, a designer, importer and distributor of seasonal decorations, also inked a lease for 5,352 square feet on the 15th floor with Harvey Richer of GFP representing both the tenant and the landlord in a direct lease, the terms of which were not disclosed.

While taking showroom space, the tenant strictly sells only wholesale, and specializes in Halloween- and Christmas-themed ornamentation.

Also on the 15th floor of 230 Fifth, rug and home accessories manufacturer Surya Carpet took 4,003 square feet. Surya is leaving its current lease at 41 Madison Avenue, according to Savills. The company, which partners with celebrity designer Candice Olson as well as Elle Décor, was represented by Albert and Andrew Zang of Savills.

Other recent leases in the building include memory foam mattress and pillow company Healthcare SC, which signed a lease for 3,989 square feet on the 16th floor; Dynamic Rugs with 2,680 square feet on the fifth floor; Taram Textiles with 1,325 square feet on the 13th floor; and All For You Products with 1,080 square feet on the 10th floor.

