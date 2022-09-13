Industrious Opening 17th DC Location

Industrious, a flexible workplace provider, continues to expand in Washington, D.C., Commercial Observer has learned.

The company will be partnering with Mitsui Fudosan America to open its 17th location in the District at The Homer Building, a 460,000-square-foot office building in downtown D.C.

“D.C. is a rapidly growing market for us — it seemed only right for us to continue the growth within the highly desirable East End,” Peri Demestihas, senior director of real estate growth at Industrious, told CO. “This latest location is a positive sign of the increasing demand for premium flex offices in the D.C. area overall, and we’re happy to continue a network for our members to flexibly work from anywhere.”

Industrious will take 40,653 square feet, the entire 12th floor in the building at 601 13th Street NW. It will offer private offices and more than 500 total seats to accommodate individuals and teams.

“We enter into partnership agreements with landlords, rather than signing traditional leases,” Demestihas said. “This unique business model allows landlords to be better positioned to meet the demands of modern occupiers, while Industrious is rewarded for strong performance.”

Amenities in the Homer Building include a roof deck featuring expansive views of the D.C. skyline and a full-service fitness center.

The building is two blocks east of the White House, near Metro Center train station.

The new space is slated to open in January.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.