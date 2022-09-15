David Beckham-Owned Miami Soccer Team Nabs Key Vote for New Stadium

Miami Freedom Park, the city’s massive soccer stadium development, scored a key victory this week, paving the way for construction to begin.

The Miami City Commission voted Wednesday to approve the final zoning changes necessary to build the mixed-use complex that will serve as the base for the Major League Soccer team Inter Miami CF, owned by former Manchester United star David Beckham and billionaire brothers Jorge and Jose Mas.

The development, located at 1400 Northwest 37th Avenue near Miami International Airport, will replace the public Melreese Country Club and turn 73 acres into a sprawling mixed development.

Designed by Arquitectonica, the campus is set to include a 25,000-seat soccer stadium, a 750-room hotel, a 600,000-square-foot mall, 400,000 square feet for offices and a 58-acre public park.

The latest approval comes five months after city commissioners agreed to a 99-year lease with the developers — and nine years after a search for a new stadium site began.

In 2018, 60 percent of Miami voters greenlighted lease negotiations with team owners to repurpose the Melreese Country Club. Now, the owners are able to apply for permits, setting the stage for construction.

Since 2019, the Inter Miami team has played at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, where the former Lockhart Stadium stood.

Greenberg Traurig attorney Iris Escarra, who represented team owners, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.