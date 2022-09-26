Bond Vet Fetches 5K-SF Greenwich Village Storefront

Bond Vet isn’t hitting the paws button on its rapid expansion anytime soon.

The animal health care provider just signed a 5,121-square-foot leash — er, lease — to open a new storefront at 688 Broadway, also known as 1 Great Jones Alley, a building owned by Madison Realty Capital, Commercial Observer has learned.

SEE ALSO: JLL Adds to Government Leasing Team in DC

The Greenwich Village clinic will have the run of the ground floor and the lower level of the 12-story tower, according to landlord broker Cushman & Wakefield. The brokerage did not disclose the asking rent or the length of the lease.

Bond Vet has 25 locations in the Northeast. The 688 Broadway outpost will be among the five New York City locations listed as coming soon on Bond Vet’s website, including 2461 Broadway on the Upper West Side; 47-01 Vernon Boulevard in Long Island City, Queens; 2 Gold Street in the Financial District; and 524 Myrtle Avenue in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn.

The vet chain — which launched only in 2019 — also plans to expand into the Wasington, D.C., market and announced in February it would open four locations in the nation’s capital.

C&W’s Sean Moran, Jason Greenstone and Taylor Reynolds represented Madison Realty Capital, while CBRE’s Cassie Durand harnessed the deal for Bond Vet. CBRE did not respond to a request for comment.

In addition to Bond Vet, similarly fast-growing Blank Street Coffee signed on for 962 square feet at 688 Broadway, according to C&W.

“Blank Street Coffee and Bond Vet have signed multiple leases for space next to each other across the city, and we are thrilled to welcome them to this premier retail location,” Moran said in a statement. “The property is ideally located steps from NYU, the alma mater of Blank Street Coffee’s founder, and caters to the neighborhood’s large population, including over 50,000 NYU students.”

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.