Boca’s Shadowwood Square Builds Tenant Roster With Two New Leases

Boca Raton’s Shadowwood Square has two new tenants taking a combined 7,142 square feet of space.

Kids clothing purveyor Carter’s Retail took 4,442 square feet at 9831 Glades Road while The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill will move in nearby, having signed a lease for 2,700 square feet at 9961-9963 Glades Road, according to the landlord broker Terranova Corporation.

The 220,426-square-foot West Boca shopping center is also leased to Bed, Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Old Navy and Regal Cinema.

“With many businesses seeking to make their mark in the tri-county area, we are seeing an influx of family-focused businesses migrating to Boca Raton, a growing, family-oriented neighborhood,” Terranova President Mindy McIlroy said in a statement.

Brandon Nocella of Strategic Retail Advisors represented Carter’s Retail in the 10-year lease negotiations, and did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Harlan Ginn of United Franchise Group, who could not be reached for comment, represented The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill securing a five-year lease.

Terranova declined to provide asking rents.

