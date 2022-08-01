Natixis Lends $70M on Maryland Multifamily Purchase

Rose Valley Capital, an affiliate of Hampshire Properties, has secured $70.01 million, in floating-rate financing to acquire The Fields at Rock Creek, a Class A multifamily property in Frederick, Md., Commercial Observer has learned.

Natixis provided the five-year financing, while Morris Betesh and Alex Bailken of Meridian Capital Group negotiated the debt.

Located at 100 Alessandra Court, the 314-unit property was built in 1990 with a mix of one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units. Community amenities include a resident clubhouse, a business center, a fitness center and an outdoor swimming pool and sundeck.

“This transaction illustrates Natixis’ continued focus in the multifamily sector with best-in-class sponsors,” said Jared Zimmel, executive director, real estate & hospitality at Natixis Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB) Americas. “We believe this property is well positioned in the market to continue the strong performance that it has demonstrated historically. This financing marks Natixis CIB’s second financing transaction with Hampshire Properties this year.”

