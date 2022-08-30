Hines Pays $430M for Luxury Rental Complex in Coral Gables

Global real estate company Hines has paid $430 million for the 1.2 million-square-foot Gables Station development in Coral Gables, Fla., the company announced.

Designed by Gensler, Gables Station is a luxury rental complex with 495 apartments, 25,000 square feet of coworking space and 80,000 square feet of health and fitness space, all centered around a shared outdoor area.

SEE ALSO: Office Buildings On the Verge of a Midlife Crisis

The acquisition, which was made through Hines Global Income Trust (HGIT), marks the largest multifamily purchases in South Florida this year, exceeding Harbor Group International’s $400 million acquisition of the 816-unit ParkLine Miami. The Coral Gables deal works out to roughly $869,000 per unit.

The development, at 215 South Dixie Highway, was completed in 2021 by Nolan Reynolds International. It is branded and managed by Life Time, a lifestyle management brand with an unfortunate WeWork-like branding philosophy — offering full-service LifeSpa and LifeCafe on premises, in addition to the Life Time Work and Life Time Living amenities listed earlier. While Hines’ management arm will manage the building, lifestyle aspects will still continue to be managed by Life Time.

The move is part of Hines’ bet on rentals, particular in the Southeast.

“In the midst of historic economic growth in South Florida, the Gables Station investment represents a unique opportunity to capitalize on our strategy to grow our multifamily portfolio by acquiring a world-class, generational asset in a highly desirable location with high barriers to entry for new development,” said Alfonso Munk, president of HGIT, said in a statement.

The Houston-based Hines had previously made inroads in South Florida, purchasing the FAT Village development site in Fort Lauderdale in October 2021, where it is partnering with Urban Street Development to build a timber office tower. The group is also building twin 28-story condominium towers in West Palm Beach.

Michael Harrison and Juan Jacobus represented Hines in-house, while Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller.

Chava Gourarie can be reached at cgourarie@commercialobserver.com.