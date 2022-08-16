Chef Jean-Georges Plans New Two-Floor Restaurant at 425 Park

Prolific chef and restaurateur Jean-Georges Vongerichten is opening a new, two-floor eatery at L&L Holding Company’s under-construction 425 Park Avenue next year, the developer announced this week.

Jean-Georges Restaurants signed a 14,000-square-foot lease for a space on the northeast corner of Park Avenue and East 56th Street, as The New York Post first reported. The new, unnamed restaurant will have 25-foot ceiling heights, a main mezzanine dining level with a 1,000-square-foot open “show kitchen,” a cocktail lounge and a 24-foot-long painting by artist Larry Poons. Other features of the space include a private dining room with a dedicated kitchen at street level, an in-house bakery and an extensive cocktail and wine program.

An L&L spokesperson did not comment on the terms of the deal or the brokers involved.

Jean-Georges will also operate the building’s in-house food and beverage offerings, including a kitchen, dining area, coffee bar and private event catering for the full-floor amenity center at 425 Park. The famed chef’s 13 other New York City restaurants include a Michelin-starred restaurant at One Central Park West, ABC Kitchen, The Fulton at Pier 17 and a recently-opened three-level food hall at The Tin Building, which was formerly the site of the Fulton Fish Market.

The restaurant at the base of 425 Park was originally supposed to be helmed by Eleven Madison Park chef Daniel Humm, but the deal fell through over the planned eatery’s all-vegan menu, the Post reported.

“I have known Jean-Georges as a friend and have marveled at his cuisine for over 20 years,” said L&L Holding Chairman and CEO David Levinson. “I had always hoped I could one day partner with him on a New York City restaurant and am delighted this opportunity came together. We have every confidence that he and his incredible team will help us achieve our ambitious vision for 425 Park as Manhattan’s next iconic dining destination.”

The under-construction, 670,000-square-foot office tower is set to be complete sometime in 2023. Hedge fund Citadel recently expanded its offices in the Foster + Partners-designed building to 415,400 square feet, bringing the property to 85 percent leased.

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com.